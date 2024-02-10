Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) At $0.43: What To Do?

In last trading session, Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.01 or 1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.34M. That closing price of CLNN’s stock is at a discount of -362.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.99 and is indicating a premium of 41.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 921.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.82%, in the last five days CLNN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 9.34% to its value on the day. Clene Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.32% in past 5-day. Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) showed a performance of 6.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.