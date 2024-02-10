Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) At $0.43: What To Do?

In last trading session, Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.01 or 1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.34M. That closing price of CLNN’s stock is at a discount of -362.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.99 and is indicating a premium of 41.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 921.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.82%, in the last five days CLNN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 9.34% to its value on the day. Clene Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.32% in past 5-day. Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) showed a performance of 6.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Clene Inc (CLNN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Clene Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.36% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -600.00% in the current quarter and calculating 46.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.40% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $130k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $234k and $107k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -44.40% while estimating it to be 21.50% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -228.46% during past 5 years.
CLNN Dividends
Clene Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.