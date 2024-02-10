CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Ripped -6.50% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 4.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.12M. That closing price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -1388.89% from its 52-week high price of $1.34 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.28%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 12.28% to its value on the day. CISO Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.56% in past 5-day. CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of -30.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.