Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) At $8.78: What To Do?

In last trading session, Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.78 trading at -$0.04 or -0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $475.00M. That closing price of CDNA’s stock is at a discount of -103.76% from its 52-week high price of $17.89 and is indicating a premium of 45.33% from its 52-week low price of $4.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days CDNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.78 price level, adding 2.44% to its value on the day. Caredx Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.69% in past 5-day. Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) showed a performance of -28.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.37 million shares which calculate 2.25 days to cover the short interests.