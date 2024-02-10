Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) At $6.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at $0.01 or 0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $248.06M. That closing price of CDLX’s stock is at a discount of -209.65% from its 52-week high price of $19.57 and is indicating a premium of 59.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 916.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days CDLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $6.32 price level, adding 14.13% to its value on the day. Cardlytics Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.85% in past 5-day. Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) showed a performance of -11.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.81 million shares which calculate 6.24 days to cover the short interests.