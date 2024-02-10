BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.19?

In last trading session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.05M. That closing price of BZFD’s stock is at a discount of -1089.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.26 and is indicating a premium of 15.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 763.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.47%, in the last five days BZFD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 0.16% to its value on the day. BuzzFeed Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.48% in past 5-day. BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) showed a performance of -26.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.99 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.