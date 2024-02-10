Buy, Sell Or Hold ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) At $19.50?

In last trading session, ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.50 trading at $0.01 or 0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $517.34M. That closing price of ZIMV’s stock is at a discount of -4.82% from its 52-week high price of $20.44 and is indicating a premium of 74.1% from its 52-week low price of $5.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 336.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days ZIMV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $19.50 price level, adding 2.55% to its value on the day. ZimVie Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.57% in past 5-day. ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) showed a performance of 7.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.