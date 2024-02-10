Buy, Sell Or Hold VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) At $1.09?

In last trading session, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.15 or 16.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.12M. That closing price of VCIG’s stock is at a discount of -2120.18% from its 52-week high price of $24.20 and is indicating a premium of 25.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 194.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.58%, in the last five days VCIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 13.49% to its value on the day. VCI Global Ltd’s shares saw a change of -51.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.78% in past 5-day. VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) showed a performance of -41.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 1.38 days to cover the short interests.