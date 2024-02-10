Buy, Sell Or Hold Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) At $8.48?

In last trading session, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.48 trading at $0.18 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $637.27M. That closing price of TVTX’s stock is at a discount of -173.35% from its 52-week high price of $23.18 and is indicating a premium of 38.09% from its 52-week low price of $5.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days TVTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $8.48 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. Travere Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.12% in past 5-day. Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) showed a performance of -9.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.71 million shares which calculate 6.23 days to cover the short interests.