Buy, Sell Or Hold Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) At $1.40?

In last trading session, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.02 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $348.49M. That closing price of PGEN’s stock is at a discount of -37.14% from its 52-week high price of $1.92 and is indicating a premium of 42.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days PGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Precigen Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.72% in past 5-day. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) showed a performance of 3.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.84 million shares which calculate 13.94 days to cover the short interests.