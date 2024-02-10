Buy, Sell Or Hold OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) At $1.10?

In last trading session, OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.01 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.49M. That closing price of ONMD’s stock is at a discount of -1128.18% from its 52-week high price of $13.51 and is indicating a premium of 61.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days ONMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 25.17% to its value on the day. OneMedNet Corp.’s shares saw a change of 35.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) showed a performance of 40.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30370.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.
ONMD Dividends
OneMedNet Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 19.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.06% institutions for OneMedNet Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONMD for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.
On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.24 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65700.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $72270.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.