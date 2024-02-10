Buy, Sell Or Hold OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) At $1.10?

In last trading session, OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.01 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.49M. That closing price of ONMD’s stock is at a discount of -1128.18% from its 52-week high price of $13.51 and is indicating a premium of 61.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days ONMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 25.17% to its value on the day. OneMedNet Corp.’s shares saw a change of 35.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) showed a performance of 40.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30370.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.