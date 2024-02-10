Buy, Sell Or Hold ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) At $45.64?

In last trading session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.64 trading at $0.83 or 1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.58B. That closing price of ODD’s stock is at a discount of -22.7% from its 52-week high price of $56.00 and is indicating a premium of 47.15% from its 52-week low price of $24.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 481.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days ODD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $45.64 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -1.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.66% in past 5-day. ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) showed a performance of 2.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.34 million shares which calculate 8.64 days to cover the short interests.