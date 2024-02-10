Buy, Sell Or Hold Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) At $8.85?

In last trading session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.85 trading at $0.23 or 2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $429.23M. That closing price of NRIX’s stock is at a discount of -58.08% from its 52-week high price of $13.99 and is indicating a premium of 52.32% from its 52-week low price of $4.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 728.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days NRIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.85 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.72% in past 5-day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) showed a performance of -10.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.01 million shares which calculate 6.95 days to cover the short interests.