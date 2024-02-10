Buy, Sell Or Hold NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) At $4.41?

In last trading session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at $0.01 or 0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $485.81M. That closing price of NN’s stock is at a discount of -37.64% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 63.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 763.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days NN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.41 price level, adding 2.65% to its value on the day. NextNav Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.82% in past 5-day. NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) showed a performance of -3.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.22 million shares which calculate 8.54 days to cover the short interests.