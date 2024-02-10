Buy, Sell Or Hold Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) At $0.83?

In last trading session, Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.03 or 4.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $316.69M. That closing price of NEGG’s stock is at a discount of -159.04% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 37.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.75%, in the last five days NEGG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 4.05% to its value on the day. Newegg Commerce Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.69% in past 5-day. Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) showed a performance of -22.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.