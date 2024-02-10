Buy, Sell Or Hold Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) At $37.21?

In last trading session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.21 trading at $3.23 or 9.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.21B. That closing price of KYMR’s stock is at a premium of 4.73% from its 52-week high price of $35.45 and is indicating a premium of 74.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 926.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.51%, in the last five days KYMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $37.21 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 46.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.86% in past 5-day. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) showed a performance of 27.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.62 million shares which calculate 7.11 days to cover the short interests.