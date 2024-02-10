Buy, Sell Or Hold JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) At $0.73?

In last trading session, JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.05 or 7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.96M. That closing price of JCSE’s stock is at a discount of -347.95% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 16.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5010.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.
JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.04%, in the last five days JCSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.73 price level. JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.76% in past 5-day. JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) showed a performance of -14.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10370.0 shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.
JCSE Dividends
JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 70.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at JCSE for having 6154.0 shares of worth $9967.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 4347.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7040.0.