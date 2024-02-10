Buy, Sell Or Hold JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) At $0.73?

In last trading session, JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.05 or 7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.96M. That closing price of JCSE’s stock is at a discount of -347.95% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 16.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5010.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.04%, in the last five days JCSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.73 price level. JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.76% in past 5-day. JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JCSE) showed a performance of -14.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10370.0 shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.