Buy, Sell Or Hold Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) At $3.46?

In last trading session, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.08 or 2.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $330.33M. That closing price of HNST’s stock is at a premium of 0.29% from its 52-week high price of $3.45 and is indicating a premium of 69.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 895.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.37%, in the last five days HNST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, adding 1.42% to its value on the day. Honest Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.90% in past 5-day. Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) showed a performance of 17.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.71 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.