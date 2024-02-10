Buy, Sell Or Hold Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) At $10.43?

In last trading session, Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.43 trading at -$0.02 or -0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.36M. That closing price of EPIX’s stock is at a discount of -11.89% from its 52-week high price of $11.67 and is indicating a premium of 75.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 141.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.19%, in the last five days EPIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $10.43 price level, adding 10.63% to its value on the day. Essa Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 58.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.20% in past 5-day. Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) showed a performance of 30.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 million shares which calculate 14.08 days to cover the short interests.