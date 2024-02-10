Buy, Sell Or Hold Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) At $1.78?

In last trading session, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.78 trading at $0.13 or 7.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.28M. That closing price of SOL’s stock is at a discount of -184.27% from its 52-week high price of $5.06 and is indicating a premium of 13.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 550.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.88%, in the last five days SOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.78 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Emeren Group Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -34.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.59% in past 5-day. Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) showed a performance of -24.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.