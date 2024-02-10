Buy, Sell Or Hold Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) At $0.78?

In last trading session, Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at -$0.01 or -1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.21M. That closing price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -565.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.19 and is indicating a premium of 1.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.27%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 33.9% to its value on the day. Cosmos Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.44% in past 5-day. Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -36.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.