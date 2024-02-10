Buy, Sell Or Hold Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) At $0.78?

In last trading session, Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at -$0.01 or -1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.21M. That closing price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -565.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.19 and is indicating a premium of 1.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.27%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 33.9% to its value on the day. Cosmos Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.44% in past 5-day. Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -36.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.04% during past 5 years.
COSM Dividends
Cosmos Health Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 16.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.42% institutions for Cosmos Health Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at COSM for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59152.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $46138.0 in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.