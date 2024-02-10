Buy, Sell Or Hold Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) At $2.14?

In last trading session, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $189.03M. That closing price of CGEN’s stock is at a discount of -25.7% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 75.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

In the last five days CGEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 8.55% to its value on the day. Compugen Ltd’s shares saw a change of 8.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.73% in past 5-day. Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) showed a performance of 18.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compugen Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 100.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.82% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150.00% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.33 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.57% during past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.91% institutions for Compugen Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CGEN for having 1.89 million shares of worth $4.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sphera Funds Management Ltd., which was holding about 1.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.82 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $1.83 million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.