Buy, Sell Or Hold Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) At $2.00?

In last trading session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at $0.01 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.06M. That closing price of CKPT’s stock is at a discount of -203.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.06 and is indicating a premium of 35.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 930.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days CKPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.17% in past 5-day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) showed a performance of 4.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.77 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.