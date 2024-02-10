Buy, Sell Or Hold Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) At $45.69?

In last trading session, Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.69 trading at -$0.85 or -1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $709.57M. That closing price of LEU’s stock is at a discount of -34.27% from its 52-week high price of $61.35 and is indicating a premium of 45.55% from its 52-week low price of $24.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days LEU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $45.69 price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. Centrus Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.06% in past 5-day. Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) showed a performance of -7.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.
Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Centrus Energy Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.23% while that of industry is -10.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
LEU Dividends
Centrus Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.