Buy, Sell Or Hold Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) At $45.69?

In last trading session, Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.69 trading at -$0.85 or -1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $709.57M. That closing price of LEU’s stock is at a discount of -34.27% from its 52-week high price of $61.35 and is indicating a premium of 45.55% from its 52-week low price of $24.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days LEU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $45.69 price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. Centrus Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.06% in past 5-day. Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU) showed a performance of -7.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.