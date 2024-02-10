Buy, Sell Or Hold Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) At $0.13?

In last trading session, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.0 or 1.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24M. That closing price of BSFC’s stock is at a discount of -5761.54% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days BSFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 5.8% to its value on the day. Blue Star Foods Corp’s shares saw a change of -10.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.35% in past 5-day. Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) showed a performance of -15.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.