Buy, Sell Or Hold BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) At $1.35?

In last trading session, BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 62.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.07 or 5.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.36M. That closing price of BRTX’s stock is at a discount of -428.15% from its 52-week high price of $7.13 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 425.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.47%, in the last five days BRTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 63.21% to its value on the day. BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -51.79% in past 5-day. BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) showed a performance of -21.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9140.0 shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.