Buy, Sell Or Hold Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) At $12.00?

In last trading session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.00 trading at $0.16 or 1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $915.84M. That closing price of ASPN’s stock is at a discount of -44.33% from its 52-week high price of $17.32 and is indicating a premium of 55.67% from its 52-week low price of $5.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 847.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.35%, in the last five days ASPN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $12.00 price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.54% in past 5-day. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) showed a performance of -16.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.67 million shares which calculate 4.94 days to cover the short interests.