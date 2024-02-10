Buy, Sell Or Hold Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) At $39.64?

In last trading session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.64 trading at $1.73 or 4.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of ARCT’s stock is at a premium of 1.61% from its 52-week high price of $39.00 and is indicating a premium of 64.15% from its 52-week low price of $14.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 424.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.56%, in the last five days ARCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $39.64 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 25.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.17% in past 5-day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) showed a performance of 15.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.15 million shares which calculate 10.07 days to cover the short interests.