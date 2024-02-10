Buy, Sell Or Hold Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) At $0.55?

In last trading session, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at $0.02 or 3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.76M. That closing price of AFMD’s stock is at a discount of -109.09% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.24%, in the last five days AFMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 6.62% to its value on the day. Affimed N.V.’s shares saw a change of -12.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.45% in past 5-day. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) showed a performance of -14.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.