Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) At $5.01: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.42 or 9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.51M. That closing price of BFRG’s stock is at a discount of -89.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 52.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days BFRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 0.79% to its value on the day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 53.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) showed a performance of 82.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68520.0 shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BFRG Dividends
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 46.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.78% institutions for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at BFRG for having 5022.0 shares of worth $17878.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 1186.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4222.0.