Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) At $5.01: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.42 or 9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.51M. That closing price of BFRG’s stock is at a discount of -89.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 52.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days BFRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 0.79% to its value on the day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 53.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) showed a performance of 82.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68520.0 shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.