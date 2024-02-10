BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.75?

In last trading session, BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.11 or 6.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.15M. That closing price of BTCS’s stock is at a discount of -42.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 51.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.71%, in the last five days BTCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. BTCS Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.06% in past 5-day. BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) showed a performance of -13.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64129.99999999999 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.