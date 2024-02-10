BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.75?

In last trading session, BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.11 or 6.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.15M. That closing price of BTCS’s stock is at a discount of -42.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 51.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.
BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.71%, in the last five days BTCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. BTCS Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.06% in past 5-day. BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) showed a performance of -13.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64129.99999999999 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.
BTCS Inc (BTCS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that BTCS Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.00% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.24% during past 5 years.
BTCS Dividends
BTCS Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 01 and April 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.