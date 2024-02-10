BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.16?

In last trading session, BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.16 trading at $0.12 or 2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $254.92M. That closing price of BRCC’s stock is at a discount of -98.8% from its 52-week high price of $8.27 and is indicating a premium of 39.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 558.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.97%, in the last five days BRCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $4.16 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. BRC Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.74% in past 5-day. BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) showed a performance of 2.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.27 million shares which calculate 14.53 days to cover the short interests.