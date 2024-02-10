Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.29?

In last trading session, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at $0.14 or 6.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.34M. That closing price of BTM’s stock is at a discount of -386.9% from its 52-week high price of $11.15 and is indicating a premium of 17.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 425.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.51%, in the last five days BTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 2.55% to its value on the day. Bitcoin Depot Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.02% in past 5-day. Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) showed a performance of -13.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.