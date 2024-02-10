BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.49?

In last trading session, BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.35 or 30.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.14M. That closing price of BYSI’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 56.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44700.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.13%, in the last five days BYSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 9.15% to its value on the day. BeyondSpring Inc’s shares saw a change of 65.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.00% in past 5-day. BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) showed a performance of 65.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 40.52 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.00% during past 5 years.
BYSI Dividends
BeyondSpring Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 26.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.47% institutions for BeyondSpring Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at BYSI for having 4.96 million shares of worth $5.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.
On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 53962.0 shares of worth $48565.0 or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20183.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20586.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.