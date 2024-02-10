BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.49?

In last trading session, BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.35 or 30.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.14M. That closing price of BYSI’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 56.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44700.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.13%, in the last five days BYSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 9.15% to its value on the day. BeyondSpring Inc’s shares saw a change of 65.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.00% in past 5-day. BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) showed a performance of 65.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 40.52 days to cover the short interests.