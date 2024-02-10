Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) Is Now 61.58% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.11 trading at $0.36 or 4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $341.26M. That closing price of BLZE’s stock is at a discount of -3.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.42 and is indicating a premium of 61.58% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 249.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.11%, in the last five days BLZE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $9.11 price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. Backblaze Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.45% in past 5-day. Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) showed a performance of 22.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.