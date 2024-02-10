Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) At $13.35: What To Do?

In last trading session, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.35 trading at $0.84 or 6.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $989.24M. That closing price of RNA’s stock is at a discount of -92.81% from its 52-week high price of $25.74 and is indicating a premium of 63.9% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.71%, in the last five days RNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $13.35 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Avidity Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 47.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.79% in past 5-day. Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) showed a performance of 16.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.34 million shares which calculate 5.73 days to cover the short interests.