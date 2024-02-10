Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) Is -10.51% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.0289?

In last trading session, Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at -$0.02 or -8.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.75M. That closing price of BCEL’s stock is at a discount of -640.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.85 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.17%, in the last five days BCEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Atreca Inc’s shares saw a change of 86.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.51% in past 5-day. Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) showed a performance of 129.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.31 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Atreca Inc (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atreca Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.11% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.40% in the current quarter and calculating 59.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.59% during past 5 years.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.60% institutions for Atreca Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCEL for having 3.53 million shares of worth $3.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.91 million shares of worth $0.89 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.