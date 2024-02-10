Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.58?

In last trading session, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 8.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.05 or 7.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.91M. That closing price of ASST’s stock is at a discount of -501.72% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.90%, in the last five days ASST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Asset Entities Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.14% in past 5-day. Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) showed a performance of 35.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64800.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.