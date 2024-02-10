ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) At $7.08: What To Do?

In last trading session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.08 trading at $0.59 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $679.68M. That closing price of SPRY’s stock is at a discount of -36.3% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 63.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 424.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.09%, in the last five days SPRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $7.08 price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.50% in past 5-day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) showed a performance of 19.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.94 million shares which calculate 20.87 days to cover the short interests.