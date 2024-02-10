ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) At $7.08: What To Do?

In last trading session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.08 trading at $0.59 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $679.68M. That closing price of SPRY’s stock is at a discount of -36.3% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 63.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 424.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.09%, in the last five days SPRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $7.08 price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.50% in past 5-day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) showed a performance of 19.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.94 million shares which calculate 20.87 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.44% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.04% during past 5 years.
SPRY Dividends
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 27.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.18% institutions for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at SPRY for having 11.08 million shares of worth $74.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 8.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.56 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $9.25 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.