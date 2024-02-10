Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $35.85?

In last trading session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.85 trading at -$1.15 or -3.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.33B. That closing price of APGE’s stock is at a discount of -4.8% from its 52-week high price of $37.57 and is indicating a premium of 60.42% from its 52-week low price of $14.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 322.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.11%, in the last five days APGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $35.85 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.02% in past 5-day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) showed a performance of 11.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.77 million shares which calculate 13.03 days to cover the short interests.