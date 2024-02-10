Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $35.85?

In last trading session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.85 trading at -$1.15 or -3.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.33B. That closing price of APGE’s stock is at a discount of -4.8% from its 52-week high price of $37.57 and is indicating a premium of 60.42% from its 52-week low price of $14.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 322.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.11%, in the last five days APGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $35.85 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.02% in past 5-day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) showed a performance of 11.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.77 million shares which calculate 13.03 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
APGE Dividends
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 124.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.69% institutions for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at APGE for having 4931.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $9.56 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.