American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.37?

In last trading session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.37 trading at $0.01 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.49M. That closing price of ABAT’s stock is at a discount of -817.72% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a premium of 2.95% from its 52-week low price of $2.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 635.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days ABAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.37 price level, adding 13.82% to its value on the day. American Battery Technology Company’s shares saw a change of -49.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.85% in past 5-day. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) showed a performance of -39.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.43 million shares which calculate 4.65 days to cover the short interests.