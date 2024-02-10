Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) At $3.95: What To Do?

In last trading session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.95 trading at $0.06 or 1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of ADV’s stock is at a discount of -11.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 71.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 677.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.54%, in the last five days ADV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.95 price level, adding 3.19% to its value on the day. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.07% in past 5-day. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) showed a performance of 2.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.79 million shares which calculate 7.43 days to cover the short interests.