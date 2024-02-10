Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $13.46?

In last trading session, Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.46 trading at $0.15 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -26.3% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 52.97% from its 52-week low price of $6.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 741.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days ACCD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $13.46 price level, adding 2.04% to its value on the day. Accolade Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.17% in past 5-day. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) showed a performance of -10.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.1 million shares which calculate 3.19 days to cover the short interests.