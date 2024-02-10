22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) Share Price Recovers 6.67% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.0 or 4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.70M. That closing price of XXII’s stock is at a discount of -10400.0% from its 52-week high price of $15.75 and is indicating a premium of 6.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.79%, in the last five days XXII remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. 22nd Century Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.38% in past 5-day. 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) showed a performance of -19.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.