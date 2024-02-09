ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) At $15.59: What To Do?

In recent trading session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw 3.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.59 trading at $0.48 or 3.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.08B. That most recent trading price of ZI’s stock is at a discount of -93.46% from its 52-week high price of $30.16 and is indicating a premium of 20.72% from its 52-week low price of $12.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 3.18%, in the last five days ZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $15.59 price level, adding 1.33% to its value on the day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) showed a performance of -3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.25 million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.64% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
ZI Dividends
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 05 and February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.67% institutions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZI for having 36.66 million shares of worth $930.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 35.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $892.5 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.71 million shares of worth $271.97 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $156.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.