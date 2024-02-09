ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) At $15.59: What To Do?

In recent trading session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw 3.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.59 trading at $0.48 or 3.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.08B. That most recent trading price of ZI’s stock is at a discount of -93.46% from its 52-week high price of $30.16 and is indicating a premium of 20.72% from its 52-week low price of $12.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.18%, in the last five days ZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $15.59 price level, adding 1.33% to its value on the day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) showed a performance of -3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.25 million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.