With 29.78% Distance From Low, Is Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.56 trading at $0.97 or 37.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.69M. That closing price of HUDI’s stock is at a discount of -316.57% from its 52-week high price of $14.83 and is indicating a premium of 29.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30070.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 37.45%, in the last five days HUDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.56 price level, adding 16.24% to its value on the day. Huadi International Group Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of 17.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.36% in past 5-day. Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) showed a performance of 20.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48370.0 shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.