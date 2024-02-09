With 29.78% Distance From Low, Is Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.56 trading at $0.97 or 37.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.69M. That closing price of HUDI’s stock is at a discount of -316.57% from its 52-week high price of $14.83 and is indicating a premium of 29.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30070.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 37.45%, in the last five days HUDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.56 price level, adding 16.24% to its value on the day. Huadi International Group Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of 17.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.36% in past 5-day. Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI) showed a performance of 20.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48370.0 shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
HUDI Dividends
Huadi International Group Co Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 70.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.22% institutions for Huadi International Group Co Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at HUDI for having 20000.0 shares of worth $93200.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 13044.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60785.0.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12364.0 shares of worth $44757.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7169.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $33049.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.