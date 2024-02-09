Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) At $0.44: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.0 or -0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.98M. That most recent trading price of WLDS’s stock is at a discount of -481.82% from its 52-week high price of $2.56 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 671.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days WLDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. Wearable Devices Ltd’s shares saw a change of 27.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.99% in past 5-day. Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) showed a performance of 4.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.