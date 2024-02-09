Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) At $0.44: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.0 or -0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.98M. That most recent trading price of WLDS’s stock is at a discount of -481.82% from its 52-week high price of $2.56 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 671.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days WLDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. Wearable Devices Ltd’s shares saw a change of 27.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.99% in past 5-day. Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) showed a performance of 4.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
WLDS Dividends
Wearable Devices Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 39.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.09% institutions for Wearable Devices Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WLDS for having 27245.0 shares of worth $38960.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 13921.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19907.0.