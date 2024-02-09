VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Rebounded 13.56% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.31 trading at -$0.04 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.38B. That closing price of VFS’s stock is at a discount of -1651.41% from its 52-week high price of $93.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.56% from its 52-week low price of $4.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days VFS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $5.31 price level, adding 10.61% to its value on the day. VinFast Auto Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -36.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.46% in past 5-day. VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) showed a performance of -20.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.72 million shares which calculate 2.44 days to cover the short interests.