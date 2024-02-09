Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) At $0.41: What To Do?

In last trading session, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.03 or -6.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.18M. That closing price of VERU’s stock is at a discount of -1212.2% from its 52-week high price of $5.38 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.57%, in the last five days VERU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 21.9% to its value on the day. Veru Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.10% in past 5-day. Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) showed a performance of -26.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.94 million shares which calculate 4.59 days to cover the short interests.