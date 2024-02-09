Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) Has Made The 39.46% Recovery, Could Gain Another -25.75% Ahead

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 2.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at -$0.14 or -4.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $337.09M. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -25.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.76 and is indicating a premium of 39.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.47%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.99 price level, adding 14.33% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of 10.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.48% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of 15.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.