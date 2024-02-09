Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.13?

In recent trading session, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) saw 5.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.13 trading at -$0.1 or -1.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.15B. That most recent trading price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -73.1% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 4.48% from its 52-week low price of $4.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.91%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.13 price level, adding 1.91% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd’s shares saw a change of -19.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.19% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of -10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 126.22 million shares which calculate 8.05 days to cover the short interests.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.75% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.00% in the current quarter and calculating 84.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $760.58 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $876.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $606 million and $649 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.50% while estimating it to be 35.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.57% during past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.37% institutions for Transocean Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 65.08 million shares of worth $456.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 45.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $318.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.58 million shares of worth $151.25 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $124.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.